PIRATES SINK TAMBUTI IN CHAOTIC CLASH

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Pirates........................................ (0)2

‘Fash’ 75th, 79th (PEN)

Tambuti...................................... (1)1

Bhekinkhosi 15th



MANZINI – A quick second half brace by Moneni Pirates’ nimble-footed forward Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze rescued his side from the jaws of defeat in a 2-1 win over Tambuti.



Tension was so thick it could be cut with a blunt knife as the National First Division champions and runners-up faced off for the first time on the big stage in the ‘topsy-turvy’ MTN Premier League clash at Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday. Tambuti coach, Alou Badara, was red-faced as he suffered a double blow after he had to be dragged out of a skirmish with Pirates marshals by on-duty police officers at the entrance of tunnels.



The visitors had enjoyed a narrow lead until the last 15 minutes of the game when the wasteful hosts scored twice in four minutes to return to winning ways; recording their second win of the campaign to make the top six.

Pirates inspired by gifted winger, Sihle Ndaba, had dominated the early exchanges but it was Tambuti who drew first blood. Bhekinkhosi Mlotsa peeled off from a wall to steer home the opener from a rebound following a free-kick by Machawe Khumalo in the 15th minute.



Pirates never gave up, with ‘Fash’s effort which ricocheted off the woodwork from a free-kick after the half-hour mark headlining the missed chances in the opening period. Tambuti held onto their slender lead when referee Mbongeni Shongwe signalled for the breather.



Despite injecting pace into their game following the introduction of former national Under-20s star, Fanelo ‘Order’ Mamba, Pirates were still misfiring shortly after break; much to the frustration of their loyalists who had started to croon the dejection song ‘Wemabhakabhaka kwenzenjani?’ (Buccaneers what’s wrong?).



However, the home supporters were soon on their feet. ‘Fash’ restored parity when he drove home a Ndaba corner kick 15 minutes from time. Tambuti players’ legs became heavier as the game progressed. From a botched challenge, Gabriel Goshen floored Junior Magagula and ‘Fash’ calmly converted the resultant spot-kick to help his side jump to the sixth spot with nine points in seven outings while celebrating a second win in three meeting. The Lubombo-based ensemble, who are yet to beat Pirates, endured their fifth loss of the campaign. They are now in the drop zone with only six points.