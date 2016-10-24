‘WESLIANS’ BACK TO WINNING WAYS





(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Wanderers...............................(1)2

‘Shana’35th, Kola 48th

Red Lions.................................(0)1

Solomon 51st



MANZINI – Giants, Manzini Wanderers, survived a scare from neighbours Red Lions to return to winning ways yesterday.



After dropping seven points in the last three matches, the hosts heaved a sigh of relief as they cruised to a 2-1 win over the equally inconsistent side in the lukewarm MTN Premier League showdown at Mavuso Sports Centre. Goals in each half by skipper Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya and skilful forward Kola Aldeon helped Wanderers to finally celebrate having double figures in their points tally. They are now on 11 points. Red Lions, who are stuttering on the charts, are now three points behind.

The home side had played with intent from the onset, with Kola bringing the best out of Banele Dlamini between the sticks with a curled effort from the left in the sixth minute.



However, Wanderers had to wait until the 35th minute to steer home the opener. ‘Shana’ rose highest to exquisitely head home a Sifiso Matse corner kick, much to the amusement of the home supporters who filled the right side of the grandstands.

Red Lions were on the back foot for the better part of the opening period. However, veteran forward, Muntu Mamba, shook off the opposition defence but shot inches wide from close range. His side had failed to cancel the maroon and white ensemble’s lead at the break.



The game burst to life after the re-start as Red Lions regrouped but were dealt a blow as Wanderers added to their tally through Kola who intercepted a long clearance from Frank Makarati and raced to the box. He left Banele for dead before firing into an empty net in the 48th minute.



Three minutes later, the Wanderers defence was caught napping as an unmarked Solomon Gbadegeshin showed composure in the box before reducing the deficit.

For a moment, Wanderers had ants in their pants as the visitors found themselves with acres of space but they tightened their backdoor hold onto the narrow win; staying to the top four after seven matches.