WHO WATCHES THE WATCHMEN?

MBABANE – While the can be many factors causing the recent injuries to players, the men in black have come under big scrutiny recently according to experts.



Three players have suffered fractures as the MTN League games have been coming thick and fast in recent weeks namely Sicelo Mavimbela (Royal Leopard), Ndumiso Ndaba (Midas City) and Vukile Khumalo (Mbabane Highlanders).



It is debatable according to our experts and the reason for the casualties can be a not so proper pre-season training, or unforeseen hectic schedule or maybe the men in black are turning a blind eye on reckless challenges inside the field of the play.

National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Head of Medical Comfort Shongwe says medical studies show the main reason players get injured is fatigue. He said it can also be a core mixture of amateur and professional referees wherein armatures can let go of clumsy tackles.



“Study shows that injuries are greatly reduced with professional referees. With games so compacted, it can also be fatigue problems and generally that is the main cause for injuries. Preseason training is essential and it is going to show with each passing game,” he said.

Referees were robust so to say in the opening two weeks of what has already turned to be a gruelling MTN League campaign dishing out red cards to at least six players during that period.



Shongwe said teams’ medical and physical personnel’s ability to deal with the current situation will be vital. Notably, there are no physical trainers who measure the players’ maximum strengths to withstand the intensity of not just the flooding games but also that of playing in the elite league level.

He also laments poor management of injuries as some are chronic and with qualified nurses as team doctors, this can be curbed off.



“Just like referees do, it is proper to do routine physical fitness tests for the athletes to determine readiness for matches and spotting of injuries that can be exposed during matches,” he said.

NFAS Technical Director (TD) Bhekisisa ‘Bizzah’ Mkhonta say good preseason preparations can help team withstand the taxing league schedule.



“They cannot prepare for it now but coaches can have a structured rotational system of their players to keep them fresh. They beauty of the games is that it gives the players the real intensity of playing at this level and it is upon the respective teams’ medical personnel to come up with recovery methods to keep the players fresh,” he said.



Mkhonta made reference to Sihlangu’s June campaign in the COSAFA Castle Cup where he said withstanding the intensity of the games was visible and also helped the players take care of their bodies.

Though the recent nature of injuries has been fractures, it can possibly be that the men in black are letting go of reckless challenges. Currently, the is no board in our elite league that scrutinise referees performances that possibly lead to suspensions if need be as seen in other countries, especially in Europe.