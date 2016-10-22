NFAS WANTS OVER 900 FIRST AIDERS

(At Mphophoma Conference Centre)



MALKERNS – With over 900 registered clubs, the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) seeks the same number of first aiders.



Currently, the football mother body is offering First Aid Courses Level I and II in conjunction with the Ministry of Health’s department of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to their affiliates across the country. Yesterday, while officially closing the week-long course for Lubombo Regional Football Association (LRFA) participants, NFAS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Mngomezulu revealed that during Thursday night’s NFAS executive meeting, it transpired that the country currently has over 900 registered clubs within their different associations and with each team allowed to register about 30 players, the number of athletes are estimated at over 27 000.



“These figures excluded non-registered leagues and teams. It goes to show that the number of first aiders on the ground is currently low especially because as we gradually introduce club licensing requirements, each team will be expected to have at least one medical attendant,” Mngomezulu said.

The NFAS successfully graduated 15 participants from Lubombo, the third region to be reached in just a few weeks.



The last region will be Shiselweni as the football mother body’s initiative with the Ministry of Health’s department of EMS continues unabated. NFAS Head of Medical Doctor Comfort Shongwe said the association’s main objective despite developing football was to make it the safest sport. He said the best way to achieve that was to train as many personnel for good management of scene accidents.

Shongwe advised the participants during the official closing of the First Aid Level I and II courses at Mphophoma Conference Centre, Malkerns to use the knowledge gained not just in the playing grounds but in their respective communities.