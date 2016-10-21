RAGING BUFFALOES JUMPS TO THIRD SPOT

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Tambuti..................................(2) 2

Bhekinkhosi 33rd, Mpendulo 37th,

Buffaloes..................................(2) 3

Sanele 15th, 71st, Mzwandile 21st



LOBAMBA – Star-studded army side Young Buffaloes have joined the MTN league championship chasing pack.



Thanks to the hard fought 3-2 win over newcomers Tambuti here last night which saw the army side move from position seven to third on the log toppling Royal Leopard who lost 2-1 to Midas City in an earlier match at the same historical venue.

Striker Sanele Ngcamphalala grabbed a brace to take his tally to five league goals and sent the hard fighting Tambuti, who had staged remarkable come-back, packing. Mzwandile Nkoyane scored Buffaloes second goal while Bhekinkhosi Mlotsa and Mpendulo Ngidi scored Tambuti’s goals in an eventful first half that produced four goals – two from each side.



Tambuti were let down by one of their own on the 15th minute when a goalkeeping howler by Thokozani Mkhulisi’s butter fingers allowed a weak cross by Timothy Mathonsi to slip away from him and Sanele Ngcamphalala was on hand to score with a grand-ma tap in.



Six minutes later striker Mzwandile Nkoyane made it 2-0, finishing a swift cash-in-heist like move by Timothy Mathonsi and Ndoda Mthethwa in the 21st minute. It looked like the army side would score an avalanche of goals with their waves and waves of attack into the Tambuti danger zone.



But Tambuti soaked the pressure and pulled one back through Bhekinkhosi Mlotsa three minutes after the half-hour mark when Buffaloes failed to clear lines following a corner kick by Zwakele Dlamini.

Inspired by the goal, Tambuti piled the pressure on Buffaloes and were rewarded in the 37th minute when a Zwakele Dlamini’s defence freezing pass was connected beautifully by Mpendulo Ngidi for the equaliser.

The second half was a dull-as-ditch-water affair as Tambuti looked at protecting the one point by playing in numbers at the back.



But Buffaloes wanted all three points and scored the winner in the 71st when Sanele Ngcamphalala completed his brace and fifth goal of the season volleying home a Wandile Maseko cross from the left side of the pitch for the priceless winner.