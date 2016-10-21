COACH TERISAYI RELUCTANTLY ADMITS RELEGATION DANGER

MBABANE – Terisayi Changari painstaking admitted that his faltering Mbabane Highlanders is teetering with relegation.



This was after seeing them allowing Manzini Sundowns to come from behind to win 2-1 in the MTN League match played on Wednesday night. And in a post match interview, the mentor said they were under pressure, but they would have to shake off the defeat and prepare for Royal Leopard on Sunday.



“We have to improve from today’s performance because after scoring the early goal, we ceased playing. They were pressing us, but we let them roam around,” he said.

He said the club took a precaution not to risk winger Thokozani Khanyile, who was an unused substitute against Sundowns.



“He will be available against Leopard because he has shaken off his injury. We did not want to risk him tonight (Wednesday),” he said.



Meanwhile, Manzini Sundowns coach Godfrey Tamirepi hailed his charges for the crucial three points, even though he lamented the numerous scoring opportunities they missed.



“It could have been four, but we are happy to take it one game at a time. We are not going to talk competing for the title at this stage, but would rather focus on taking it game by game,” he said.

The league is so tight that the gap between the bottom team and top half sides is a mere three points.