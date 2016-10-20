‘BOMBER’, FA EXECUTIVE ILLEGAL’

MBABANE – Former Football Association (FA) Technical Director Myengwa Sibandze, who last week won a case of unfair dismissal, against his then employers, has dropped a bombshell.



Sibandze has come out to allege that the FA Executive Committee is in office illegally. Sibandze is challenging the legality of the current FA leadership, whose President is Senator Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa. This is cited as one of the arguments that came up in his case in which the Industrial Court ruled in his favour last Friday.



Judge Nkosinathi Nkonyane, sitting with members of the court G Ginindza and S Mvubu, ruled that Sibandze was unfairly and unconstitutionally axed from the job in 2006 and must be paid all terminal benefits and other dues as per his contract when he was employed in 2002. It is pointed out in the judgment that Sibandze, who was the applicant in the matter, refused to have the Mthethwa-led Executive Committee handle his matter on grounds it was in office illegally after alleging the FA Constitution was flouted during the elections. The applicant’s case in the papers before court was that among other things; ‘During 2005, a new Executive Committee took the reins at the respondent’s (FA) establishment. A new president was elected, being the incumbent, Senator Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa, RW1 herein. Mthethwa focused his attention on trying to resolve the issue of the employment status of the applicant.’



After several meetings between Mthethwa and his Executive Board and even the Emergency Committee to try and resolve the issue, various correspondences were also exchanged between the president and Sibandze.

“In one of the correspondences written by the applicant to the respondent, Sibandze told Mthethwa that his Executive Committee had no legal and/or constitutional powers to deal with the issue of his employment status since the Executive Committee was in office illegally. Sibandze escalated this issue of the illegality of the Respondent’s Executive Committee to the world-governing body, FIFA, asking it to intervene,” reads the judgment in part.



It further states that a culmination of the correspondences and meetings between the parties was the letter of dismissal dated March 3, 2006 after Sibandze was accused of being insolent and insubordinate.

During cross-examination, Sibandze told the court that as far as he was concerned, the FA’s constitution was violated when the general elections were conducted in 2005. The Executive Committee he had been part of was voted out of office. Sibandze also denied before the court that he was raising the issue of the illegality of the present Executive Committee because he was unhappy about being voted out.





