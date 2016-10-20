MANZINI WANDERERS DROP POINTS AGAIN



(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Wanderers.............................(0)0

Green Mamba.......................(0)0



LOBAMBA – Giants Manzini Wanderers’ win-less streak has stretched to three matches after firing blanks in a goal-less draw with Green Mamba.



The maroon and white outfit, who lost 0-2 to Mbabane Swallows in the last outing, were hoping to return to winning ways when they hosted Hebert Maruwa’s charges in last night’s MTN Premier League showdown at Somhlolo National Stadium but ended drawing their third match of the campaign to remain without double figures in their points tally.



The Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli-led ensemble had shot-stopper Mbongeni Motsa to thank as he kept the daring opposition at bay.

Green Mamba, who celebrated their first victory in the 2-0 over Manzini Sundowns last Sunday, were also eager to put an unconvincing start behind them.



A Phumlani Ngwenya shot at three yards in the 29th minute headlined the evenly balanced opening period while the hosts’ notable chance of the half was when striker, Kola Aladeon, shot wide at 20 yards from an Ali Matse pass.

It was the visitors who asked more questions during resumption of play. However, winger Civil Matsebula dithered at six yards with Mbongeni to beat.



The former Swazi international leisurely rolled a pass to Mcebo Mdluli, who shot wide.

Hard-hitting Green Mamba full-back Thabiso Gumbi sent shivers down the spines of the home supporters as his stinging shot shaved the crossbar on the hour mark.

The Wanderers shot-stopper was called to action again as he had to keep out a downward header from Civil at five yards.



Despite enduring a tough second half, Wanderers almost stole it late; had Tawana Chikore’s treacherous effort from 30 yards not went inches wide.

Both goalkeepers were still untroubled by the end of proceedings while the sides kept stuttering on the charts. In six outings, Wanderers and Green Mamba are on eight and six points, respectively.



TEAMS:



Wanderers – Mbongeni, Tafadzwa, Ayanda, Sihle, Frank, ‘Shana’, Ali (Bambumuzi), Sifiso, Zebo (Machado), Kola, Tawana

Green Mamba - Japter, Banele, Thabiso, Sanele, ‘Msholozi’, Mxolisi, Mcebo (Njabulo), Phumlani, Maebela (Shaka), Phinda Ginindza, Civil