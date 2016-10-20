WARRIOR CHARLES SHINES IN SA IMPI CHALLENGE!

MBABANE – Fitness enthusiast Charles Mamba has flawlessly conquered the torturous Impi Challenge in South Africa.



The 33-year-old Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) member had left the country to test his resolve against South Africa’s best in Pretoria last Saturday. He prevailed in the 10km Impi Challenge category to win gold and the E2 500 first prize in the event, which is a mainly a muddy trail run.



“The sack race and the tyre climb were the toughest obstacles because I was already tired when I had to endure them,” said Mamba.

Meanwhile, the Siteki-based soldier, who was making his second stop in the neighbouring country, lauded the countless individuals who made his trip possible. They included Bheki Thusi, colleagues Thandekile Motsa and Mzwandile Dlamini, Clifton Koen and one Make Simelane from Siteki Town Council.



“I relied on long distance running, sprints and a little bit of weights for preparations.

“The previous experience also came in handy,” said Mamba.



The country boasts almost a similar championship styled Swazi Warrior Fitness Challenge and is staged quarterly at Simunye Country Club. Mamba is known for podium finishes in this event. He won most of the championships in the past year to emerge as the ultimate warrior.