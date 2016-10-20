U-20S FACE FOUR COUNTRIES IN AUSC REGION V GAMES



MBABANE – The National Under-20 squad will be up against four countries in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V games.



They will play Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe and Namibia with the tournament starting in a round robin format. The AUSC Region V Games start from December 4 to 16 in Luanda, Angola. The top four countries will qualify for the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, group winners will play fourth-placed teams with second-placed teams playing with the country that finishes third in the group. Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) Media Officer Dumisani Ntiwane said only the five countries confirmed participation in the men’s Under-20 football.



“The team has already started preparation of the competition and we are confined that they will work hard to make the country proud. Such tournaments are good for the development of the sport,” he said.

The Under-20 squad is led by former Manzini Wanderers and Umbelebele Jomo Cosmos coach Velekhaya Mthethwa.



The team had already played friendly matches against Lesotho, Botswana and Mozambique. Team is also expected to compete in the COSAFA Under-20 Championships slated for South Africa early December.

The country will also be represented in sporting codes which include swimming, boxing, visually impaired athletics (T13), gymnastics and athletics.



Football – Men:



1. Zambia

2. Swaziland

3. Angola

4. Zimbabwe

5. Namibia