WOUNDED LEOPARD INVADE MIDAS CITY

The least said about Royal Leopard the better.



After throwing away three precious points in the 0-1 loss to minnows, Tambuti, in the past week, they might need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to defend their title.

Defeat this evening would be a recipe for disaster in their quest to catch-up with runaway leaders, Mbabane Swallows, who are currently nine points clear. Leopard currently resemble a causality ward as the likes of striker, Barry Steenkamp as well as midfielders, Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe and Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo are still out injured. However, they will be relieved to welcome back the gifted duo of Xolani ‘Papi’ Sikhondze and Lungelo Tsabedze from suspension.

Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s charges will also be pleased to face a Midas City outfit that is yet to register a win in the new campaign. The latter, who celebrated a rare fifth place finish in the past season,