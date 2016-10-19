SPORTS SHOWS BLACKOUT ON SBIS!

MBABANE – The much followed SBIS Sports Shows have been suspended with immediate effect.



The programme which was aired live every Monday and Friday morning from 6:15am and 7am has been stopped by the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) leadership after being deemed as no longer serving its purpose of marketing and developing sports. This is amid recent remarks from certain premier league teams’ Public Relation Officers (PROs) on the programme that spite others.



Station Director Martin Dlamini said growing concerns over the programme, dating back to over a year ago, led to its suspension and that internally they were currently working on how its context can be improved and serve its desired purpose.



“The programme has since been stopped until further notice amid growing concerns from stakeholders. Internally, recommendations are being made and until concerns are addressed, it will not be aired. We are sorry to our listeners for the changes and sports followers but it has been scrutinised that the programme was no longer adding value to football,” Dlamini said.



He added that the objective of SBIS was to unite the nation and not a platform for verbal attacks.

“The issue of the Sports Show programme is not new and lately there have been more concerns on its context. SBIS’s work among other things is to help sports in general to develop and it is not a dais for arguments. The station remains accountable to its listeners and we are in the process of reviewing some other programmes,” Dlamini added.



Just recently, the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) charged Manzini Wanderers Head of Marketing and Communications Senzo Dlamini for contravening article 13 (1) of the MTN League rules and regulations after making remarks on the very same Sports Show that they would administer an injection to rivals Manzini Sundowns’ behinds.