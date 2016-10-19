RAMPAGING ‘BIRDS’ CONTINUE TO CRUISE
(At Somhlolo National Stadium)
Swallows............................... (0)1
Mydo 48th
Sea Birds.............................. (0)0
LOBAMBA – Mbabane Swallows are getting ever closer to the E300 000 MTN League first round carrot.
Though hard fought, the capital city giants maintained their 100 per cent winning record with a 1-0 victory over Manzini Sea Birds under floodlights at Somhlolo National Stadium to open a nine-point lead at the summit of the log standings with just six matches played.
Congolese international King Mydo scored the only goal of the match, his first in a Swallows shirt, three minutes after resumption.
He showed good composure after being neatly put to goal by Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze to beat Bafana Ngwenya.
Mydo was unfortunate not to add a second two minutes later but headed narrowly wide from a ‘Pupu’ cross. With no goals at half time, Swallows felt a little hard done by after Mandla Palma had a goal ruled offside by referee Leticia Viena though he looked to have been played on when Congolese winger King Mydo delivered from a short corner seven minutes into the game.
Visitors Sea Birds were also recipients of Viena’s bad call after being denied a penalty after Wandile Nhleko was hacked inside the big box in stoppage time.
Swallows had started the game like a house on fire, forcing Sea Birds to defend with their hands against the wall but the visitors were content with hitting their much fancied opponents on the counter.
