‘SIKHALI’, ‘NTOLO’ MTN LEAGUES’ SEPTEMBER BEST

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa and Malanti Chiefs’ crafty midfielder Lindokuhle ‘Ntolo’ Fakudze are MTN best players for the month of September.



With MTN announcing improved packages in this individual recognition, ‘Sikhali’ banked E4 500, while ‘Ntolo’ got E1 000 for their outstanding performances in the past month. Last season, player of the month prizes stood at E4 000 and E800 for premier league and First Division,

respectively. The players were presented with their prizes at Sigwaca House yesterday morning though Swallows Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sibusiso Manana represented his player. Presenting the outstanding players’ Fisiwe Vilane who was in the company of MTN’s Senior Manager Consumer and Business Segments Meshack Maseko said they were looking forward to seeing different faces in the podium to collect the monthly prizes throughout the season.



“The two players presented today are already in contention for the player of the season prize in their respective leagues which carries money incentives of E15 000 for premier league and E7 000 for First Division,” the MTN brand and sponsorships manager said. She said eight more cheques of same sort were coming as the season progress.

‘Sikhali’ scored a brace in the opening MTN League game against bitter sworn rivals, Mbabane Highlanders, in the month of September and has already gone on to score three more to help his side to an unbeaten start to the league (last night match against Manzini Sea Birds not included). ‘Ntolo’, on the other hand was instrumental, as Malanti recorded their own unbeaten run to the season, where they were at the summit in the month under review.



