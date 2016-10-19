SD TO SEND SIX CODES TO AUSC REGION V GAMES

MBABANE – Team Swaziland has confirmed participation in at least six sporting codes in December’s AUSC Region V Under-20 Youth Games.



The games, which held after every two years, will be hosted by Angola in Luanda from December 4-16, 2016. A Swazi delegation led by Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council’s (SNSRC) Zama Tsabedze was in Luanda this past weekend as preparations for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Youth Games reached a climax.



Zimbabwe hosted the last edition in Bulawayo. In a post in their official Facebook page, the SNSRC said: “Preparations for the AUSC Region V Under-20 Youth Games are at an advanced stage. Swaziland will be represented in Athletics, Visually Impaired Athletics (T13), Football (boys), Gymnastics, Swimming and Boxing.”

This comes after the Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala confirmed the country will be sending over 50 athletes to the games following his weekend trip to the AUSC Region V headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana.

In the meeting dubbed ‘Influence of Women in Sports’, Ngcamphalala reported that the country has been recognised as one of the few that are making strides in engaging women in sports by the AUSC panel of ministers.

The panel considered among other things women representation in sports executive committees, referees and activities’ participation amongst others.

He announced that Matsapha Town Board’s Gciniwe Fakudze has been recognised in the same meeting and is set to make a presentation on women in sports in a follow-up meeting slated for Namibia ahead of the December games.