14 VONDO’S AT RUGBY WORKSHOP

MBABANE - The Rugby Ready Workshop held on Saturday in Malkerns saw 14 of the Vondo’s Rugby Club attend.



The workshop, designed to educate all players, officials and coaches in the basics of the game of rugby was held as part of the Swaziland Rugby Union’s (SRU’s) Rugby Development Programme. Rugby Ready workshops will be held at different locations throughout the country over the next three months.



The SRU’s Development Coach Michael Dos Santos said, “Every Wednesday and Saturday for the next ten weeks will be holding a Rugby Ready workshop at different rugby clubs, schools and communities all over the country. The Vondo’s Rugby Club requested that we hold the first Rugby Ready workshop in Malkerns and we feel this being the first workshop was well received and very successful. We are hoping to repeat this success throughout the coming weeks.”



“Our next workshop will be held in Mbabane, this weekend, at the Cheetahs Rugby Club.” Vondo’s Rugby Club President, Naomi Du Pont said they have a lot of new young players coming through the ranks and want to give them every opportunity they can to improve their game and rugby knowledge. “All the players attending the workshop learnt a lot and participated in as many courses. We will be looking to hold more workshops at the Vondo’s over the coming months for the younger players both boys and girls,” added Du Pont.