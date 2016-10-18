FA MUST PAY AXED MYENGWA – COURT

MBABANE – While it is unknown how much he will get, former National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Technical Director Myengwa Sibandze is a happy man after the Industrial Court ruled in his favour in a case of unfair dismissal.



In a case that has been ongoing since 2006, Sibandze, whose position then was Director of Coaching before it was changed to Technical Director, currently occupied by Boy ‘Bizzah’ Mkhonta, won the case last week.

The Industrial Court’s Judge Nkosinathi Nkonyane granted him his prayers as he had sought reinstatement and payment of his terminal benefits, owed salary as well as other benefits as per his contract, which was never renewed when it expired after its two years in 2002.



However, Sibandze continued without signing a new contract with the NFAS and still received his salary as per the first fixed-term contract but was then dismissed in March 2006. Judge Nkonyane ruled in his favour, saying while only one fixed-term contract was signed, both parties continued their bond as Sibandze received a monthly salary as per his initial contract, which was as good as a fixed-term contract.

“The Applicant was dismissed on March 3, 2006. His last fixed-term contract was supposed to come to an end on July 30, 2006. The applicant is, therefore, entitled to be paid the salaries that he would have been paid up to July 30, 2006,” reads the judgment in part.



Myengwa’s prayer among others was that the NFAS pay him arrear salaries and accruals at the rate of 11.5 per cent from 2004 and his gratuity at a 25 per cent scale since the year 2000 to 2006, medical cover and car petrol allowance.

Worth noting is that the NFAS did not win any of their arguments in the matter as they were found to have unfairly dismissed Sibandze and must pay him all his dues and further take the burden of the legal costs of suit.



It was ruled that the NFAS should pay him housing allowance, less any amount already paid to him, accrued leave days, car mileage claim from March 2003 to March 2006, gratuity from August 2000 to 2006 and salary for March 2006 to July 2006.

Given the 11.5 per cent interest rate Sibandze wanted, he could well receive over E200 000. However, his due payment figures were yet to be calculated for him. Sibandze said he expected to know by next week how much was due to him and refused to speculate.



His reinstatement was also not recommended by the judge given the circumstances of his case especially because he challenged the legality of the NFAS Executive.