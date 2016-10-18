‘BULL’ SUSPEND BAIMBA KAMARA

MBABANE – Following his actions to shun the club’s activities since last Thursday, Sierra Leon-born defender, Baimba Kamara, has earned himself a suspension from his employers Mbabane Highlanders – without pay.



His return to the club depends on his appearance before a disciplinary committee but until then, he will be on ice.

“We cannot afford to let our players act willy-nilly as if we have no disciplinary code in the club, yet there is one and all our players and management know about it. Kamara disappeared without talking to anyone and refused to attend a disciplinary hearing, as he ignored our calls last Saturday, so we have decided to officially suspend him indefinitely,” confirmed the club’s acting PRO, Sifiso Magagula on the team’s Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane’s command.



Magagula added; “His suspension is also without pay and until he appears before a DC, he will not feature in any of our activities.”

He said as a club they had structures and never at any point do they bar players from raising their grievances with management as opposed to making rash decisions on their own as in this case. Questioned on the claims of the player wanting the team to pay his accommodation rental fees, Magagula asked not commit himself saying contracts were signed between the concerned party and Simelane.

Simelane was also called and confirmed the latest developments while also explaining the player’s claims.



“Not one foreign player in the club has a flat that is rented by us, but they all pay for themselves. Kamara knows his contract and there’s no mention of us paying his rent but a salary, which we’ve also suspended because of his actions,” Simelane said.

Kamara’s stunt follows that of Malawian coach Meck Mwase who left unceremoniously, without any notice to his employers citing financial reasons but did so when he was already home in Malawi. He also missed the weekend league game against Young Buffaloes and set to be out of tomorrow’s fixture against Manzini Sundowns at Somhlolo National Stadium.

Efforts to get his comments were in vain as he did not answer his cellphone.