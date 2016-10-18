SWABA CONFIRMS REGION V SQUAD

(At Fitness Zone)



MANZINI – The Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) has confirmed the country’s AUSC Region V squad made up of seven boxers.



This is part of the continued preparation for December’s African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V Youth Games, where SWABA has earmarked sending the boxers to compete in the 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, and 60kg and 64kg categories.

The team is readying for the Youth Games to be hosted in Angola, courtesy of the Fitness Zone in Manzini.



Mhlume Boxing Club hosted a tournament at Hambanathi Hall, which was used by the boxers’ national team coaches led by Celani Malaza to gauge their readiness for the games, identifying weaknesses and also providing a competitive environment for the pugilists.



Malaza, who is working with Kidzo Shongwe and Muzi Shongwe, said they were targeting to get at least one gold medal in Angola.

“There is a lot of work to cover especially on the stamina of the boxers. We will require some sort of camp to monitor them closely as we currently meet them only on weekends and the ongoing schools’ examinations are hindering some progress,” Malaza said.