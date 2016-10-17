HIGHLANDERS’ BAIMBA AWOL

MANZINI – Sierra Leonean defender Baimba Kamara might have kissed his Mbabane Highlanders career goodbye after snubbing the club’s activities since last week Wednesday.



The player missed yesterday’s barren draw against Young Buffaloes at Mavuso Sports Centre where the team recalled earlier discarded Zimbabwean centre back Takawira Chimwanda.

A source close to the team disclosed that the player made some demands to the team and opted to miss the Thursday and Friday training sessions. “He wants the club to pay him reantal fee and when he was called to a meeting, he did not attend,” the source said.



Team coach Terisayi Changara said he assumed the player was injured and referred further questions on the player’s whereabouts to the club management.

Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, in an interview after yesterday’s game, confirmed that Kamara has suddenly snubbed the club, and said they even wrote him a letter calling him to appear before the club’s Disciplinary Committee DC, which had been slated for Saturday afternoon.



“He did not attend the DC and we are now left with no options regarding his position, because we were hoping to hear what he really wanted from management,” he said.

When quizzed on the alleged demands by the player to have them pay his rental fees, Simelane said the management had not been informed of anything, and that they hoped that he would say whatever affected him to the DC.

“This is not the kind of behaviour we expect from a player we consider as an international. We are not going to allow an individual to divide such a new look team that we are trying to strengthen,” he said. Efforts to contact the player proved futile as his cellphone was switched off yesterday, despite numerous attempts.



Baimba, who was at his second spell at the club after joining two seasons ago from Mhlambanyatsi Rovers, had been released by Red Lions at the end of the past season.

He was given a lifeline by Highlanders shortly after the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup. His last match was the midweek 0-4 win over Tambuti FC at Somhlolo National Stadium. At the time of this latest incident, Kamara was beginning to form a strong central pairing with Sibusiso Dlamini.