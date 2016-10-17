‘BUFFS’, ‘BULL’ FIRE BLANKS

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Buffaloes.................................(0) 0

Highlanders............................(0) 0



MANZINI – It was a game of two halves, but the similarity was that both clubs were left to rue their missed opportunities.



Mbabane Highlanders and Young Buffaloes let slip a chance to break into the top of the MTN League log table that is degenerating into a one horse, despite that we are five games into the season.

Mbabane Swallows are flying solo at the top and the rest of the team are with each passing game, forming their own league of floppers. Highlanders and Buffaloes who both challenged for the title last season are shadow of themselves, and the result yesterday proved just why they have managed only one win out of five.



The teams’ blunt striking force was once again their let down. The ‘Black Bull’ who were without AWOL defender Baimba Kamara, called on Takawira Chamwanda from the wilderness to do duty at the back, and could have got a goal or two in the first they hugely dominated. But twice trusted servant Xolani Chocco Sibandze failed to beat Nhlanhla Gwebu after being set through by Mpucuko Dlamini and Menzi Sithole.



But against the run of play Phiwa Dlamini should have scored, when after side stepping Sibusiso and Junior chipped the ball over the cross bar at 12 yards.



The army side regrouped to take charge of the second half, where Ndoda Mthethwa was unlucky when his flicked header from a Sanele Ngcamphalala’s stinging shot bounced off the cross bar with Sidumo Vilakati stranded.

Then ‘Chocco’ came close with a stunning free kick that crashed against the cross bar and went wide.



At the end the teams were content with the point which kept them at sixth and seventh places in the log table with six points.