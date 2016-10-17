Home | Sports | 42 JUNIORS DO BATTLE

42 JUNIORS DO BATTLE

17/10/2016 07:17:00 BY SABELO GWEBU
(At OlympAfrica Centre)

LOBAMBA – It was an impressive attendance of 42 junior tennis players during Saturday’s Lobamba Club Invitational tournament staged at the OlympAfrica Centre.


They battled it out for a part of the about E20 000-worth of tennis equipment across the Under-10s, 12s and 14s categories. Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) partnered with Scotland-based Swaziland-born tennis coach, Njabulo Zwane, for the games.  


Zwane is currently in the country and brought with him tennis equipment, medals and merchandise that were won as prizes on the day, from his friends in the United Kingdom that include Ian Walsh from Carpet Genius.
SNTA General Secretary Nqaba Mkhaliphi said they were impressed by the overall attendance.

