PITMAN, LOCKETT SET NEW RECORD

MAGUGA – Visiting cyclists Guy Pitman and Nick Lockett have set a new record in the Inyatsi Swazi Frontier Mountain Bike race.



The South Africa-born duo endured the tortuous three-day event with an improved time of 10:25:02 hours to remain on the podium’s highest point at Maguga Lodge, outside Pigg’s Peak, on Saturday.

As a result, countrymen, Arno Du Toit and Paul Cordes’ record of 11:04:37 hours set in 2013 tumbled.



For the first time in the history of the 11-year-old race, the top three made up of the country’s duo of Sihawu Dlamini and William Kelly, celebrated enduring the race in less than 11 hours.

Dlamini and Kelly, who were representing Team International Tool Hire, were silver medallists in a time of 10:33:52 hours.



Global Positioning System (GPS) units, instead of cards, were used to navigate the route.

The celebrated off-road race started at Hawane Resort, outside Mbabane, on Thursday.



The next stop was Bulembu Country Lodge, before the adventurous competitors raced to Pigg’s Peak Hotel and Maguga Lodge, respectively.