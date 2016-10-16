RED LIONS EDGE SEA BIRDS IN HUB DERBY





Red Lions......................................2

Senzo 23rd, Solomon 24th

Sea Birds.......................................1

Gcinizwi 47th



LOBAMBA – After a drab start to the MTN Premier League hub derby yesterday, probably due to the scorching heat, Red Lions earned their second victory of the season as they beat Manzini Sea Birds 2-1 at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Playing under temperatures as high as 27 degrees celsius, the two sides struggled to get into the groove but Red Lions were the better team in the first half and deservedly went to the break leading 2-0. Putting them ahead was Senzo Dlamini, whose deflected shot beat the keeper Bafana Ngwenya in the 23rd minute.



Striker Solomon Oladele made it 2-0 with neat near post header from an Enzo Motsa free kick a minute later.

Sea Birds must have pulled one back in the 28th when their keeper’s long ball beat the last man in defence and in the process giving striker Bhekumuzi Mamba a golden chance as he found himself face to face with the keeper.

However, with all the time in the world to control the ball and pick a spot as the keeper came out then retreated when he realised he would not get to the ball first, Mamba blasted the ball well wide off target, much to the shock of the handful fans at the stadium.



Mamba was later pulled off due to injury just before the break. Sea Birds had to wait until the 47th to finally find the target. Scoring for them was midfielder Gcinizwi Dlamini, who converted from the spot kick after an infringement was rightly spotted by referee Thulani Sibandze inside the box.

With the temperatures also cooling off a bit in this half, both sides gave nothing much but half chances until the final whistle. Red Lions are now on seven points and climbed up the ladder to fifth from mid table.