WINNING IMBUBE MARATHON WAS FAR-FETCHED DREAM

MBABANE – Having failed to win any major marathon race before, Imbube Marathon hero Sifiso Sibandze admits being the ultimate winner was not even on his mind prior to the 5:30am start last Saturday.



But good things come to those who work hard and seize their opportunity. Sibandze said the only thing that was on his mind was getting to the top three, and at least be the first Swazi in the race. After all, third position is his best achievement in any race in his promising career.



The 27-year-old Golden Foot Club athlete surprised many in the 42.2km event, beating about 700 other athletes who included highly rated international runners to win the inaugural Imbube Marathon powered by Swaziland National Provident Fund. With big money at stake, Sibandze pocketed E50 000 for his work, E25 000 for being the winner of the race and another E25 000 for being the first Swazi in the finish line.

The Swazi News Sports Desk interviewed the winner and he had interesting things to say….



Swazi News: Honestly Sifiso, did it ever cross your mind that you could win this historic marathon?

Sifiso Sibandze: The only feeling I had was that I can finish in the top three and possibly win the first Swazi in the finish line prize. The names of the foreigners in the lists just summed it up that it was going to be a difficult route for locals to me, especially because I had competed with one of the South Africa runners in an Ermelo event recently. He won that race and from that moment, I thought it was always going to be difficult.

Swazi News: Going to the race, what is it that you did right?



Sifiso Sibandze: The target was being the first Swazi and I decided not to push myself in the FSRA marathon prior to this one. The rest helped me, I guess, as glaringly most of the local guys struggled.

Swazi News: Take us through the route. Where did you feel you were losing it and where did you win?



Sifiso Sibandze: There belief was there from the start in Manzini to Mahlanya. That was not even half the race but I started struggling. From Matsapha, I was in the top five but after Mahlanya, I moved out of even the top 10. The turning point was at the Corner Plaza in Ezulwini and by the time we climbed the Malagwane Hill, I was back in the top five. Training in the hills helped a great deal as I was top at the apex of the hill and from there, I believed.

Swazi News: Then the last three or so kilometres you seemed to open the gap- you were on a roll.