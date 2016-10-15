WANDERERS’ SENZO CHARGED

MBABANE – Alleged racist radio remarks have landed Manzini Wanderers Head of Marketing and Communications Senzo Dlamini in hot soup.



The former scribe was formally charged by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) for the ‘Umjovo’ remarks made on national radio on Monday, while promoting his side’s MTN League clash against Manzini Sundowns that were deemed racist by their rivals.



If found guilty by the Football Association (FA) Disciplinary Committee (DC), Dlamini will face fines amounting to E10 000 for contravening Article 13 (3) of the 2016/17 MTN League rules and regulations which provide that ‘clubs, officials, supporters shall not publish statements that may bring the sponsors, the PLS and all its sub-committees into disrepute.’



Sundowns screamed racism after Dlamini, while promoting the Tuesday night game, made remarks to the effect they would administer an injection to Sundowns’ behinds. The exact SiSwati remarks cannot be repeated for ethical reasons.

PLS Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati confirmed that Dlamini’s matter was now with the FA DC. He was due to appear on Thursday night at Sigwaca House but the case was postponed to two weeks’ time.

Dlamini’s remarks did not go down well with Sundowns, who issued a statement immediately, making it clear that they were not taking the comments kindly and were considering options as a team.



“The Sundowns family is seething with anger following the irresponsible, insulting, sensitive, and vulgar words uttered by the Wanderers PRO in this morning SBIS Sport Show ahead of our game,” Sundowns responded in statement by Public Relations Officer Muzi Matsenjwa.



“We respect Wanderers but we will not be tolerating disrespect from them or their management personnel. That is a racist statement that has no place in our football nowadays. Sundowns are the only multiracial team in the country but that does not open floodgates for racism and careless attacks from other teams,” he said.



Sundowns are associated with whites and most often, they refer to themselves as ‘belungu’.

On the other hand, Wanderers dissociated themselves from Dlamini’s distasteful comments towards rivals Sundowns.

Through General Manager Patrick Gamedze, the hub giants said as a team, they always advocate for peace and promoting the spirit of unity in sports and are against any form of discrimination.