LEOPARD’S ‘PAPI’, LUNGELO SUSPENDED

MBABANE – Champions Royal Leopard could be minus seven players when they host Tambuti tomorrow.



On top of a ‘swelling’ casualty ward, two key players in sharp-shooter Lungelo Tsabedze and crafty midfielder Xolani ‘Papi’ Sikhondze, have been suspended for the showdown against the newcomers at Somhlolo National Stadium. The duo was nabbed by the infamous Yellow Card Rule and will be suspended for one game as per the dictates of Article 6.2 of the MTN League rules and regulations.



Both players completed a switch from Highlanders to the blue and white ensemble at the beginning of the current campaign. Tsabedze netted 11 goals to become joint top goalscorer with Green Mamba’s Phinda ‘Phindrix’ Dlamini as well as Sandile Hlatjwako of Mbabane Swallows.



The latest developments came at a time when key Leopard players were still out nursing injuries. Versatile centre-back Sicelo Mavimbela twisted his ankle in the 1-4 loss to Swallows last Sunday. He now has a plaster of Paris. Attacking midfielder Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo picked up a hamstring injury on Thursday. Other affected players are strikers Barry Steenkamp as well as Anesu Gondo from Zimbabwe, and midfielder, Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe.

Head coach Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane had lamented the injuries after the 3-0 win over Red Lions two days ago, saying 12 players needed medical attention at the time.



Efforts to get his comments on the suspension of the players were fruitless at the time of compiling this report as his phone rang unanswered yesterday.

On a lighter note, close to 10 players are officially police officers, following their pass-out before Their Majesties yesterday. They include Ncamiso ‘Mkoriya’ Gina, Muzi ‘Mzoro’ Dlamini, Machawe Dlamini, Mavimbela, Sikhumbuzo ‘Chaka’ Ntimane, Mxolisi ‘General’ Lukhele and Muhle Dlamini, among others.



Meanwhile, other players on three yellow cards are Midas City midfielder Linda Msibi and Moneni Pirates striker Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze. Ironically, the sides face off tomorrow.