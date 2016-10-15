ELIX, ‘XAVI’ GET E2 100 PER WIN!

MBABANE – Upcoming and young footballers should be encouraged to learn that there is life in the game if they remain focussed, more so because national team stars Felix Badenhorst and Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo are earning huge at AS Vita.



AS Vita is one of the biggest sides in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which signed Mkhontfo from Royal Leopard earlier this year and Felix last month from Mbabane Swallows. The duo is earning US$150 in win bonuses per match.

This is equivalent to E2 100 according to the current foreign exchange rate.



This is money they have already earned this season. Mkhontfo has featured in their first two league wins while Felix made a sterling debut last week and they won the match.

He played the full 90 minutes and twice saw his efforts hit the woodwork when a brace beckoned for him on debut day. Information sourced from the DRC media is that the policy in the club is that every player gets this amount if they win a game.

Also, it is confirmed that they will be against newly-promoted side Renaissance in a Kinshasa derby tomorrow afternoon. The rivals are from the 2nd Division but said to boast a huge crowd than AS Vita which one of their strengths going to this game.

derby



“It’s the first time we’ll be playing them since they just got promoted but it’s a big derby here and they boast so many fans than us. We anticipate a packed stadium but believe AS Vita are still the bigger team in DRC and they know it too so we’ll overcome them and win the match,” said Mkhontfo yesterday.

He said it was important they won the match and that was exactly what they would achieve. He said their supporters would also be ready for the challenge because they believed in them given the quality and experience the team have from technical bench to the field of play.



Felix, however, could not be drawn to comment, citing reasons back home, but did confirm he was up for the derby and expressed his desire to focus on his career other than the media. On top of the win bonuses, the duo are also heftily paid with Felix’s salary reportedly at E30 000 monthly after transferring from Mbabane Swallows for E700 000.