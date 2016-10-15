SEARCHING FOR THE BIGGEST BASS

MBABANE – The country’s anglers are full of vigour as they leave for Portugal in search of the biggest live bass.



The six-member squad led by skipper, Louis van Zuydam, and managed by Curtis Mathews was expected to leave early yesterday for the global showpiece that will run between Monday and Saturday next week.

Swaziland is known for leaving a mark on the big stage, winning silver in the 2012 instalment in Venezuela.



A majority of the anglers feature regularly in the world championships, while promising debutants, Wimpy Bouwer, Dick and Jason Van Dyk, are also confident of taking the bull by its horns.

Eyes are on world record holder, Manny Rego, after weighing the biggest live fish in the world, measuring 6.060kg in Mexico in 2009.

Below the competitors share their expectations ahead of the tournament.