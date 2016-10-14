‘BULL’ GUILTY, FINED E55 000

MBABANE – Just when Mbabane Highlanders were celebrating a memorable 4-0 league win over Tambuti, the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee burst their bubble.



The capital city giants appeared before the Sikhumbuzo Simelane-chaired DC at Sigwaca House in Mbabane last night facing up to six counts of misconduct, following the ridiculing of opposition officials in Castle Cup and league matches in the past two months.

The ‘Black Bull’ had pleaded guilty to four of the counts. They were ordered to pay a E55 000 fine. For the Castle Cup incident, they escaped with only a warning.



While a written verdict was yet to be released at the time of compiling this report, the side learnt about the judgment through Chief Scout Mandla Simelane, who was at the venue last night to defend the team.



Some of the charges that were faced by Highlanders included threats directed at unnamed Premier League officials at Somhlolo National Stadium. The offences were headlined by an attempt by fans to block Swallows’ team doctor Samkeliso Mdluli from entering the Somhlolo National Stadium during the September 25 Mbabane derby won 3-2 by Swallows. On-duty police officers came to the rescue.



Meanwhile, fellow soccer heavyweights Manzini Wanderers also appeared before the DC for a separate Castle Cup incident that happened on August 21 during the quarter-final showdown won 3-1 by Mbabane Highlanders.



They were adjudged to have failed to take orders from a match commissioner in contravention of Article 10.1 of the tournament rules and regulations. The maroon and white outfit, who were represented by Mbabane lawyer Vusi Thomo, were likely to pay a hefty fine for a guilty verdict.