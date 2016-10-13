FOUR-EVER BEAUTIFUL!



(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Pirates…………..............……(0) 0

Swallows………….............…..(1)4

‘TT’ 14th, 78th, Sandile 59th, 69th



LOBAMBA – Giants Mbabane Swallows continue to soar higher in the MTN Premier League.



Barely three days after humbling champions, Royal Leopard, cruising to a 4-1 win, the ‘trigger happy’ capital city giants ripped returnees Moneni Pirates to shreds to cement their place at the summit of the standings at Somhlolo National Stadium last night.



A brace from inspirational skipper, Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze, as well lanky forward, Sandile Hlatjwako steered the illustrious visitors to a fourth straight league win while netting eight goals in two outings.



The game had started in blistering pace. Burly Swallows forward Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa broke free from a suspected offside position to control a long clearance from Sphamandla Mathenjwa to roll a pass across the six yards for ‘TT’ to slot home 14 minutes into the game.

However, Ndzinisa was lucky to be in the game after poking defender Mncedisi Dlamini despite that referee Mbongiseni Fakudze had whistled for a foul.



The seasoned whistle man strangely flashed on yellow instead of a red card.

Pirates, who sprayed their usual neat passes across the field of play, had also threatened during the early exchanges, with centre-back Menzi ‘Magawugawu’ Simelane and crafty midfielder Bongani Ndzimandze bringing the best out of Swallows shot-stopper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza, ‘Magawugawu’ from a free kick and rasping shot in the 21st and 40th minute, respectively.



However, the hosts had not cancelled the visiting side’s lead at the break.

Swallows, who had tampered with the back four of the side that prevailed at Leopard, bringing Xolani ‘Tyson’ Magagula for Sifiso Mabila at right back, remained in the ascendancy after the break, with substitute Sandile Hlatjwako, who replaced Mohammed Anas, doubling the advantage just before the hour mark.

