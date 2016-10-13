ZIM’S MPOFU IN RACE TO REPLACE MWASE

MBABANE – Barely two days after jumping ship, international coaches are in a mad rush to replace Meck Mwase at giants, Mbabane Highlanders.



The Malawi-born mentor left the club under unclear circumstances on Monday, heading home after the MTN Premier League 0-0 draw against Midas City. At least five foreign coaches are said to be interested in the hot seat, with the renowned Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu from Zimbabwe among the notable applicants.



The latter was also linked with Manzini Wanderers recently.

Well informed insiders in the team confirmed the latest developments.



“Applications are pouring in. It’s mainly foreign coaches at the moment.

“The full list of candidates is yet to be released as focus is on the league clash against Tambuti tonight (last night),” said a top official on condition of anonymity.



Meanwhile, Mpofu has coached several top sides in Zimbabwe that include Bulawayo Highlanders and Chicken Inn.

He also coached that country’s national Under-20 side. He is a CAF A Licence holder.

Meanwhile, one of the assistants, Terisayi Changara, is currently in charge of Highlanders.



He was expected to lead the team for the first time against his former employers, Tambuti FC.