‘SHANA’ MAZIYA, SIHLE DOUBTFUL FOR ‘BIRDS’ CLASH

MBABANE – Giants Manzini Wanderers could be without key players in their crunch MTN Premier League clash against fellow soccer heavyweights, Mbabane Swallows.



The maroon and white outfit, who escaped from the jaws of defeat in the 1-all draw in the Manzini derby on Tuesday night, will visit the on-form outfit at Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday.



Skipper Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya midfielder, Samkeliso Mntshali, and sturdy defender Sihle Mkhonta picked serious injuries on Tuesday. They have to pass a late fitness test.



“The derby against Manzini Sundowns was marred by injuries. The three players had to be taken off with serious injuries. It’s highly likely that we might not have a full squad,” said Head of Communications and Marketing, Senzo Dlamini.



Commenting on the recent match, head coach Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli had lamented the injuries, expressing hope the players would recover on time ahead of the decisive fixture.



Mkhonta joined the hub giants from relegated Bad Boys at the beginning of the current campaign, bringing stability in central defence with ‘Man of the Match’ performances.