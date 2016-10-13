WOUNDED LEOPARD SEEK REDEMPTION

Royal Leopard vs Red Lions

Somhlolo National Stadium (8.30pm)



MBABANE – Both sides will be eager to return to winning ways following a nightmarish outing in the last fixture.



Royal Leopard were thrashed 4-1 by Mbabane Swallows while Young Buffaloes burst Red Lions’ bubble, winning 4-2. It is still early days in the Premier League but another defeat for the hosts will be a recipe for disaster in their quest to tighten their grip on the trophy. Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s charges are usually dominant in this fixture but can underestimate the fast-improving opposition at their own peril. A win for either team will keep hopes of winning the E300 000 first round ‘carrot’ alive.