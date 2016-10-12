‘SPUTLA’ OUT, ‘ACE’ IN

MBABANE – Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini has replaced Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane as Moneni Pirates coach.



This happens hours before the ‘Buccaneers’ face-off with Mbabane Swallows in a crucial MTN League encounter tonight at Somhlolo National Stadium. Saturday’s 1-all draw with Green Mamba served as ‘Sputla’s last game at the helm of the side with ‘Ace’ taking over the reins with immediate effect.



The latest developments is set to be welcomed with applause by the team’s supporters, who showed their displeasure in a supporters meeting held on July 23 when they learned ‘Sputla’ would lead the team in their life back in local football topflight. After learning that their team had not changed its Management Committee (MC) and coach, supporters passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership structure, also appealing for a new mentor this season. Pirates Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thami Dlamini confirmed the news late last night. He said the team’s executive structure, led by boss December Mavimbela, will issue a statement on the latest developments.



“It is true, ‘Sputla’ has disappeared from the team’s activities and we had to act promptly, roping in ‘Ace’ with immediate effect. It was some sort of a crisis but the managing director’s office will release a statement,” Dlamini said when quizzed last night. Dlamini added that they hold both coaches in high regard.



“Ace is coming in as interim coach for now and he is not new in this team and used to the culture. Mine can only be to state that we are fully behind ‘Ace’ and we are aware he is capable of getting the desired results for this football club,” Dlamini added.