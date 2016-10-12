FA’S E120 000 TO MANZNI, SHISELWENI SUPER LEAGUES

LOBAMBA – A rainbow has stuck out to the Manzini and Shiselweni Super Leagues.



The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS), in partnership with Rainbow Stationery, yesterday announced a bumper E120 000 sponsorship for the respective leagues. Previously without any sort of sponsorship, each will have a package of E60 000 to play for in the current season.



NFAS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Mngomezulu announced the good news in a press briefing at the Lobamba Technical Centre in the presence of the association’s President, Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa and members of the Manzini Regional Football Association (MRFA) as well as Shiselweni Regional Football Association (SRFA) executive committee members.



The two regions were without a sponsor for some time, with their Hhohho and Lubombo counterparts being taken care of by giant farming equipment suppliers Swazi Trac.



The different leagues will be known as the FA Rainbow Super League.

MRFA Chairman Peter ‘Samora’ Simelane said they appreciated NFAS and Rainbow Stationery for coming forth after going for two seasons without a Super League sponsorship.

The Manzini Sea Birds boss said the high playing standards his region has always been associated with will soar now with something to play for.

His SRFA counterpart Mlimi Mamba shared the same sentiments and declared Shiselweni has been revived.

“The package will elevate our region and previously, we had relations with Rainbow Stationery and we are glad they are back in football,” Mamba said.



Mamba heads the SRFA normalisation committee put into office in August after the Mashumi Shongwe headed executive was disbanded by the NFAS.