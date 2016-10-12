E20 000 WORTH TENNIS EQUIPMENT IN LOBAMBA TOURNEY

MBABANE – Junior tennis players stand to win part of E20 000 worth of equipment in this Saturday’s Lobamba Club Invitational tournament.



Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) President Maxwell Jele announced the partnership with Scotland-based Swaziland-born tennis coach Njabulo Zwane yesterday. The tournament is scheduled for OlympAfrica Centre in Lobamba and will begin at 8:30am.



Zwane is currently in the country and has brought with him tennis equipment, medals and merchandise to be won on the day from his friends in the United Kingdom who include Ian Walsh from Carpet Genius. According to Jele, the tournament will be open to Under-10s, 12s and 14s.

Jele said this was Zwane’s way of giving back to tennis and the Lobamba Club, where he belongs.



“SNTA is proud of him and his success. We hope his initiative will help nurture the young talents coming up and as someone they look up to, it is important they understand one can make a living through the sport. Zwane, alongside Bruce (Gama) are testimony to that,” Jele said.

Zwane possesses a Level III British tennis qualification.



He said coaches from across the country were invited and that the tournament was open to all youngsters from the different categories stated.

“We are grateful to Lobamba Club for hosting this tournament and we believe this will pave way for other clubs to follow suit and implement similar initiatives.”

Registration on the day will be E10 per player and the games will be under the SNTA’s JTA programme.