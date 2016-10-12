MANZINI SEA BIRDS GET 40% GATE SHARE

MBABANE – Following a reported disagreement between Manzini Sea Birds and Manzini Wanderers on last night’s gate collections’ sharing figures, the former ended up agreeing to keep 40 per cent as their piece of the pie.



The two hub sides co-hosted their MTN Premier League games at Somhlolo National Stadium, with Sea Birds playing Green Mamba at 6:30pm while Wanderers clashed with Manzini Sundowns later at 8:30pm.



“It was concluded that we take 40 per cent as we also understood our rivals have not much fans just like us.

“We just couldn’t agree on the 35 per cent offer we were being given but we amicably resolved the issue,” said a Sea Birds top official on condition of anonymity.



Wanderers Head of Communications and Marketing Senzo Dlamini said it would have been unfair to them if Sea Birds were to get an equal share.

The maroon and white outfit’s General Manager Patrick Gamedze, in a press statement, insisted there was never a disagreement in spite of the matter also reaching the PLS office which referred it back to both parties before they reached the 60/40 arrangement.



He confirmed in the statement they resolved the sharing issue amicably with Sea Birds who agreed to take 40 per cent while they kept 60 per cent as the crowd-pullers on the night.