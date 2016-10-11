THAT’S RACIST!

MBABANE – Daggers have been drawn ahead of tonight’s hub derby between Manzini Wanderers and Manzini Sundowns – even off the field.

Sundowns are screaming racism after Wanderers Head of Communications and Marketing Senzo Dlamini, while promoting tonight’s epic clash on national radio, made remarks to the effect they would administer an injection to Sundowns’ behinds.

The exact siSwati remarks cannot be repeated for ethical reasons.

This has not gone down well with Sundowns, who issued a statement late yesterday making it clear that they were not taking the comments kindly and were considering options as a team.



“The Sundowns family is seething with anger following the irresponsible, insulting, sensitive, and vulgar words uttered by the Wanderers PRO in this morning (yesterday) SBIS Sport Show ahead of our game,” Sundowns responded in a statement by Public Relations Officer Muzi Matsenjwa.

Matsenjwa said they did not know if Dlamini was speaking in his personal capacity or that of Wanderers.



“We respect Wanderers, but we will not be tolerating disrespect from them or their management personnel. That is a racist statement that has no place in our football nowadays. Sundowns are the only multiracial team in the country but that does not open floodgates for racism and careless attacks from other teams,” he said.



The two sides clash in an MTN League encounter at 8.30pm tonight at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

“Inflammatory though the attacks can be, it will not deter us from achieving what we aspire from tomorrow’s (today) derby. We aim for maximum points and the away tag is just a tag – after all, we are all playing away from Manzini, meaning we have equal chances,” Matsenjwa added.