SD RETAIN OYAMA STANLIB CHAMP OF CHAMPS TITLE

MANZINI – As fierce a competition as the Imbube Marathon’s 42km that includes climbing the steep Malagwane hill, the Oyama International Stanlib Champ of Champs title remained in Swaziland last Saturday.



At least four very strong South African teams comprising mostly their heroes in the World Cup two years ago fought it out for honours against the country at a packed Mavuso Sports Centre hall.



From the very first fight in the various divisions, the competition was as boiling point paramedics did over time having to treat injured karetakas as the kicks and punches could be so hard if it catches one, there was hardly a chance of a comeback but knockout.



However, the country’s stars were well prepared for this one and it was no surprise when they took first position in four divisions out of the six competed for in the day. The winning heroes are Joy Ononogbu (Ladies Open weight), Sibhamu Mngometulu (Under-70kg), Jabulani Hlatshwako (Under-80kg) and Mpendulo Mahlobo (Under-60kg).



“It was very tight in every division but our athletes were ready to fight to the end and be the champs of the tournament while also defending our title as overall winners. Congratulations to all the winning artists and everyone who made it all happen by participating.

“We also thank our sponsors in particular our main one Stanlib Swaziland who gave us E30 000 to do this event once again,” Shihan Mfanafuthi Vilakati excitedly said.