PIERCING ‘SIKHALI’ REDISCOVERS SCORING TOUCH

MBABANE – Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa has rediscovered the form that made him a household name in just his first season in elite football five years back.



In just three MTN League games, the Mbabane Swallows and Sihlangu forward has found the back of the net four times to take an early lead in the scorers chart.



At least E10 000 is up for grabs for the sharp shooter. The money is split into two.



A player topping the charts after 11 games, halfway through the campaign will walk away with E4 000.

Hot on his heels is youthful Young Buffaloes striker Sanele Ngcamphalala who scored a resounding hat trick, the first for the 2016/17 season in his side 4-2 bashing of Red Lions.