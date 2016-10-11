STONES TOO HARD FOR MANZINI TEAMS

MANZINI – A fortnight ago, capital city pool giants Stones were crowned champions of the Big Four Challenge Cup where they competed against three hub sides but over the weekend they stood against a host of teams to reach their second final.



Interestingly, the Tibu Investments E5 000 sponsored Pool Teams Tournament will see Stones meet yet again another club from Manzini as they face a star-studded Bel-Air on October 23.



They started their romp in this tournament on Saturday in the elimination stages against Malkerns giants Way Inn, went on to outclass George and Police College in quarters and semis respectively.



Their rivals next Sunday Bel-Air started against Bhunya before they moved on to Legends in the quarters and played Figaredo in the semis. The tournament was played at both The George Hotel and Manzini Pool Club for two days.

Manzini Regional Pool Association (MRPA) Secretary Mdlikiza Gamedze confirmed the result as he congratulated the two finalists for their achievement.



He further officially announced the finals would be played on October 23.