FOUR-LLOW THE BIRDS!





(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Swallows............................... (1) 4

‘Sikhali’ 3rd, 66th, Sanele 51st, Papi (OG) 78th

Leopard.................................. (0)1

‘Manyovu’ 65th



LOBAMBA – “Our mandate is clear this season; we want to win the championship!”



This declaration by Mbabane Swallows gaffer Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati rang louder as his charges, who paraded French champions, PSG, look-alike jersey, romped to a 4-1 victory over a tactically inept Royal Leopard at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday. The jersey clashed with Leopard’s, forcing a delay of the game for about 30 minutes as the visiting side waited for their predominantly white kit.



Inspired by brace hero, Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, the red and white ensemble made their intention of challenging for the title clear, tearing apart the fellow contenders, 10-man Leopard in the physical encounter, to record their third straight win in the MTN Premier League while completing a season double against the reigning champions about a week after the Castle Premier Challenge success.



Attacking with pace and bursting into the oppositions’ last third within seconds, Swallows should have scored more if they were more clinical in front of goal, with striker Mohammed Anas guilty of missing most of the chances.

Some of the latecomers had just taken their seats when Ndzinisa beat an offside trap and raced to the box to steer home the opener after intercepting a long and deceptive Papy Kabamba pass in the third minute.



Leopard, who had tampered with their back four following continued injuries, introducing John Gama, at left back, found themselves chasing shadows during the early exchanges. However, an incident that saw centre-back, Sicelo Mavimbela, twisting his ankle in the 17th minute headlined proceedings in the opening period. He was replaced by the now recovered Machawe Dlamini while the score remained unchanged at the break.

Floodgates opened after the re-start as Leopard were found wanting most of the time. Full-back Sanele Mkhweli rose highest to head home a free-kick curled by skipper Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze in the 51st minute.

A moment of madness by Swallows shot-stopper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza, who spilled a Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo cross on Bonginkhosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini’s path, helped the away side to reduce the deficit. The unmarked ‘Manyovu’ had little to do as he just tapped in from close range after the hour mark.



However, Swallows still found themselves with acres of space in the box and restored their two-goal cushion through ‘Sikhali’, punishing Leopard’s clumsy defending a minute later.

The visitors had tried to ask questions in the dying minutes of the game, with ‘Mlilo’ bringing the best out of ‘Nkomishi’ with a stinging shot from a free-kick but Swallows remained in the ascendancy, putting the game to bed 12 minutes from time. Xolani ‘Papi’ Sikhondze could not deal with a Mkhweli cross-cum shot, mistakenly driving the ball past Phephisani Msibi.