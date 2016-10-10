PRESSURE IS TOO MUCH FOR SABELLA – MWASE

LOBAMBA – Mbabane Highlanders realised too late that striker Mohammed Sabella was struggling under the weight of the supporters’ expectation for him to score goals.



The Ghanaian was the only available forward in the game against Midas City yesterday which ended in a barren draw, as Sibusiso Tfwala was out with nagging knee injury.

“We are missing opportunities we should be burying and as for Mohammed, the pressure is too much for him to score goals as the only recognisable striker,” he said.



He said it was still early to be concerned, but there was a need to start winning games, beginning on Wednesday night against Tambuti F.C, who are one point above the last season’s runners-up. Meanwhile, Midas City’s Caleb Ngwenya said his team played in patches.



“We struggled to control the game and we can, therefore, take the point and go home after today’s performance. We have to build from this and start getting the results,” he said.

The capital city neighbours laboured to a barren draw in the match that preceded the top-of-the-table clash between the all conquering Mbabane Swallows, who put Royal Leopard to the sword with a 4-1 win. Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa bagged a brace to take his league tally to four goals.