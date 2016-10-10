THE E1 500-WORTH SNEAKERS THAT WON SIBANDZE E50 000

(At Prince of Wales Ground)



MBABANE – Imbube Marathon big winner Sifiso Sibandze spent E1 500 and in return banked E50 000.



Professional runners always advise that it is essential to get the best pair of shoes for better support, stability and with the right arch structure to promote a stable and responsive stride. Plush comfort is expected in the best Adidas stability shoes and Sibandze used the Adidas Revenge sneaker worth just E1 500.



Its cushioning is not as thick and premium than those found in motion control pairs, but Sibandze could still enjoy a soft feel on the ground, especially on a tarred surface from Mavuso Sports Centre to the capital city to win the 42km Marathon in just 2:37:19 hours.



He pocketed E25 000 for being the ultimate champion and another E25 000 for being the first Swazi on the finish line.

Sibandze proudly posed with his shoes after crossing the finish line and admitted that though it was important to have a good pair of sneakers, he had dedicated most of his time training on the hills in readiness for the marathon.