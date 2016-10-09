SADC HEEDS HIS MAJESTY’S CALL

Princess Sikhanyiso (2nd L) with others in an aerobics session after the Imbube Marathon festivities.

MBABANE – His Majesty King Mswati III roared and the world responded positively.



During the recently ended 36th SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government, the King invited his colleagues to participate in yesterday’s inaugural Imbube Marathon, and of the close to 2 000 athletes who sweated it out in the 42.2km, 21.1km and 10km races there were 212 runners from outside the borders of Swaziland.



The maiden event is powered by Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) and carries up to E500 000 in prize monies and incentives.

The King joined the multitudes of Swazis during the event yesterday at Prince of Wales where the head of State personally presented the top three winners in each category. SNPF’s Langalakhe Dlamini reported to the King that the response from his call for nations to join the kingdom for this particular event even spread to nations outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC).



Dlamini revealed that at least 212 athletes during the race were from neighbouring South Africa with Mozambique having big numbers. Two athletes came from the United Kingdom, 13 from Malawi, 38 from Zimbabwe while others were from Uganda and Ghana.

A record 1 690 runners competed in the race; 713 in the 10km Family Fun Run, 708 in the 21km Half Marathon and 269 in the 42km Marathon.