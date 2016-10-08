‘WESLIANS’ CHARGED, FACE E30 000 FINE!

MBABANE – Giants, Manzini Wanderers, are the latest outfit among the ‘big three’ to be charged for misconduct.



The charges of the maroon and white outfit emanate from incidents of the August 21 Castle Premier Challenge quarter-final showdown won 3-1 by Mbabane Highlanders. There was a scuffle involving marshals in the battle for dressing rooms and on-duty police officers had to act swiftly to stop the fighting factions. Highlanders were the hosts and were granted their preferred dressing room after the unrest.



The move attracted the wrath of the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) office. Wanderers were adjudged to have contravened Article 10.1 of the tournament rules, in that they failed to take orders from PLS stadium representatives, among others offences. Highlanders were also charged and would go for a hearing on Tuesday.



The charges are headlined by what has been termed as engaging in unsporting or violent misconduct through threats, in contravention of Article 10 (b). Such an offence is punishable with a maximum fine of E30 000. The matter was supposed to be heard at Sigwaca House in Mbabane on Thursday night, but it was postponed to next week.



Despite learning about the latest developments, Wanderers General Manager, Patrick Gamedze, said he was in no position to say anything about the matter pending the appearance before the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee.

Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer, Pat Vilakati, confirmed the charges but could not dwell much into the issue as he highlighted that it was now being handled by his office’s legal team.



In essence, all the big three teams have already found themselves in hot soup in the new season. Mbabane Swallows were recently found guilty and fined E30 000 following a brawl in the league fixture involving Young Buffaloes. Some players had attempted to rearrange each other’s face during the match.