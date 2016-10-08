‘BIRDS’ KEEP CASTLE CUP TROPHY FOREVER – MC

MBABANE – The debate over Mbabane Swallows keeping the Castle Premier Challenge trophy permanently after completing a treble in four years has since been cut short – Umkhonto KaShaka own it for life.



The club’s CEO Sibusiso Manana had been repeatedly saying if they win it this year, the trophy is theirs for life and win it they did which was for the third time. However, the debate that ensued was if he was right about this as generally in football a trophy belongs to you once you win it three successive times.



In this case, Swallows won it in 2013, Green Mamba in 2014 and then this year and the past it was the red and white outfit. The issue was also discussed at a high level like the FA Executive, while the tournament’s management committee (MC) also looked into it based on the rules.

“There’s no question about it. The trophy now belongs to Swallows. Our rules are clear that a team that wins it three times gets to keep for life, so they are taking it forever,” MC Chairman and PLS’ Executive Member Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula confirmed.



He said while the norm was that a team wins three consecutive times, the rule in this tournament in Article 2 (2) provides that ‘if a club wins the competition three times it will be entitled to keep the trophy permanently and counting will begin from zero for the clubs’.



“It has no provision for three consecutive times so it belongs to Swallows,” Magagula said, while also confirming knowledge the FA Executive was having discussions about discarding floating trophies in top flight football to allow clubs to keep the silverware in their trophy cabinet for life.

FA CEO Frederick Mngomezulu also confirmed last week that internationally clubs kept trophies for life, with each year having a new trophy to be won. However, that has not yet been finalised for the country’s football.