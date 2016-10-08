GET SET, GO!

MBABANE – After weeks of preparations, it is time to ‘push the limits’.



With half a million Emalangeni in prizes to be won, over 2 000 athletes, locally and internationally, have registered for the inaugural Imbube Marathon.

The marathon, divided into three categories (42 marathon, 21km half marathon and 10km Family Fun marathon) is powered by the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF).



The face of the race is His Majesty King Mswati III, who is expected to make a stop at the Prince of Wales Ground, at least for the aerobics session after. The King has repeatedly encouraged the nation to keep healthy towards the country’s vision of attaining First World status by the year 2022.



Athletes queued at the Happy Valley Hotel to pick their race numbers yesterday and this is what some had to say…