MASSIVE INTEREST IN IMBUBE MARATHON

MBABANE – There will be over 2 000 individuals who will sweat it out in the inaugural three-pronged Imbube Marathon, slated for tomorrow.

With the registration process having closed early in the week, organisers of the event, Swaziland National Provident Fund SNPF, had already captured over 2 000 individuals and still counting by 5pm yesterday.



SNPF Marketing Communications Officer Mlungisi Dlamini they would release the full list today. He then invited everyone who registered for the race to collect the goodie bag at Happy Valley Hotel this morning from 10am to 10pm. He said the bag would have the individual’s race number for the 42.2km, 21km and 10km races.



“We are overwhelmed by the interest shown by individuals and companies in taking part in the three races. We urge them to collect their race numbers tomorrow (this morning) because they have tracking devices for the race,” he said.

Individual registration was closed on Monday while groups and online deadline was on Wednesday.



Dlamini said Mbabane athletes would have to park their cars at Coronation Park and board a bus to Manzini and Lobamba at 3:45am. He said those in Manzini would park their cars at Mavuso Sports Centre parking lot, and would then be provided transport after the race from Mbabane to Manzini.



The 42.2km marathon starts at 6am with the 21km, whose starting point will be at Somhlolo National Stadium, at 6:30am. The 10km race starts at Prince of Wales Stadium 7am.



A number of companies have registered for the three races and among them are KPMG, KOBWA, MVA, Manzini City Council, SNPF, NedBank, Inyatsi to name but a few. Famed athletics club Golden Foot will have athletes for both their Mbabane and Manzini teams.